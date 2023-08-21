SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Decades-long best friends celebrate their 100th birthdays together

Alice and Ranna have been best friends since the 1940s. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - The party of the century took place for two women who recently turned 100 in Arizona on Sunday.

Dozens of friends and family of Alice and Ranna flew to Sun City from around the country for the celebration.

Alice turned 100 on Sunday, while Ranna hits the milestone in January. The two have been best friends since the 1940s. They have seen a lot in their decades of friendship and have many memories together.

Although Alice may be 100 years old now, she said she doesn’t feel much different from when she was 99.

“There’s no change. I still sleep, I still eat, I eat a lot,” she said. “But the big change is I don’t run around or do very much.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said they have started an investigation after a driver died following a wrong-way...
Lexington County Coroner identified driver who died following crash on I-20
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to...
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults
WIS
Three Tropical Storms that we’re watching in the Atlantic
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested after a person died...
70-year-old man arrested after fatal stabbing in Clarendon County
A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made

Latest News

A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
A Massachusetts man died in New Hampshire while trying to save a woman and her son in river.
Man dies trying to save wife, son in river
In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin
Data compromises on track to set a new record
Data compromises on track to set a new record