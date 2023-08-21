SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge

She refused field sobriety test, breathalyzer test at police department, report states
One of the candidates running to be the next mayor of Charleston has been charged with driving under the influence.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the candidates running to be the next mayor of Charleston has been charged with driving under the influence.

Debra Gammons, 63, was charged with DUI first offense, according to jail records.

An incident report from Mount Pleasant Police states an officer pulled her over because she was failing to maintain her lane of travel. A second officer arrived shortly after the traffic stop, reporting that Gammons had “a very dazed look on her face” and also looked “drowsy.” Police said she had slurred speech and had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her.

Gammons told the officers she was coming from Folly Beach and identified herself as a lawyer and a professor at Charleston Law School. She told police she had not had any alcohol despite having “glossy” eyes and “droopy” eyelids, the report states.

Police say she refused to complete a standardized field sobriety test and was then placed under arrest for driving under the influence. She subsequently refused to submit a breath sample and signed a notice of suspension.

Her campaign website states she is “a passionate public speaker and a legal presenter with the Charleston School of Law” and is an advocate for equality and education. She has 20 years of experience as an attorney, the site states.

The Charleston School of Law’s website lists her as a distinguished visiting professor. Dean Larry Cunningham released this statement following news of Gammons’ arrest:

We cannot discuss personnel matters except to confirm that Professor Gammons is an employee of the Law School and timely disclosed her arrest to us.

Gammons was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 1:15 a.m. Saturday and has since been released on a personal recognizance bond of $992, jail records state.

Her campaign has not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said they have started an investigation after a driver died following a wrong-way...
Lexington County Coroner identified driver who died following crash on I-20
A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside...
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to...
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested after a person died...
70-year-old man arrested after fatal stabbing in Clarendon County
WIS
Three Tropical Storms that we’re watching in the Atlantic