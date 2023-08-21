Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the candidates running to be the next mayor of Charleston has been charged with driving under the influence.

Debra Gammons, 63, was charged with DUI first offense, according to jail records.

An incident report from Mount Pleasant Police states an officer pulled her over because she was failing to maintain her lane of travel. A second officer arrived shortly after the traffic stop, reporting that Gammons had “a very dazed look on her face” and also looked “drowsy.” Police said she had slurred speech and had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her.

Gammons told the officers she was coming from Folly Beach and identified herself as a lawyer and a professor at Charleston Law School. She told police she had not had any alcohol despite having “glossy” eyes and “droopy” eyelids, the report states.

Police say she refused to complete a standardized field sobriety test and was then placed under arrest for driving under the influence. She subsequently refused to submit a breath sample and signed a notice of suspension.

Her campaign website states she is “a passionate public speaker and a legal presenter with the Charleston School of Law” and is an advocate for equality and education. She has 20 years of experience as an attorney, the site states.

The Charleston School of Law’s website lists her as a distinguished visiting professor. Dean Larry Cunningham released this statement following news of Gammons’ arrest:

We cannot discuss personnel matters except to confirm that Professor Gammons is an employee of the Law School and timely disclosed her arrest to us.

Gammons was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 1:15 a.m. Saturday and has since been released on a personal recognizance bond of $992, jail records state.

Her campaign has not responded to a request for comment.

