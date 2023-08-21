SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Argument over parking led to Clarendon County fatal stabbing, deputies said

A 70-year-old was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in Clarendon County.
Law enforcement said a suspect told deputies what led to a person being stabbed.(Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Law enforcement said a suspect told deputies what led to a person being fatally stabbed.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported suspect Paul Dewitt, 70, told deputies that he and the victim, Jermaine Mack, 38, were arguing before the two began fighting which resulted in the stabbing.

Dewitt continued by telling investigators the argument stemmed from Mack having a problem where Dewitt’s car was parked at a home on Bait Lane.

The Sheriff’s Office adds Mack was trying to cut grass at the time. Dewitt’s bond was denied at a Sunday, Aug. 20 bond hearing and he remained in custody. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said they have started an investigation after a driver died following a wrong-way...
Lexington County Coroner identified driver who died following crash on I-20
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to...
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults
WIS
Three Tropical Storms that we’re watching in the Atlantic
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested after a person died...
70-year-old man arrested after fatal stabbing in Clarendon County
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Another heat wave heading for the Midlands this week

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Very hot and humid across the Midlands today
Crusader Court, the address where a deputy was shot on Sunday night.
Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made
The Lexington Police Department reported officers have started a search for two individuals who...
Police search for suspects accused of stealing over $180 worth of merchandise from Lexington gas station
2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Officials: 2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.