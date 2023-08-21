Argument over parking led to Clarendon County fatal stabbing, deputies said

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Law enforcement said a suspect told deputies what led to a person being fatally stabbed.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported suspect Paul Dewitt, 70, told deputies that he and the victim, Jermaine Mack, 38, were arguing before the two began fighting which resulted in the stabbing.

Dewitt continued by telling investigators the argument stemmed from Mack having a problem where Dewitt’s car was parked at a home on Bait Lane.

The Sheriff’s Office adds Mack was trying to cut grass at the time. Dewitt’s bond was denied at a Sunday, Aug. 20 bond hearing and he remained in custody. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

