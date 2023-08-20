Tropical Depression Six has formed! We’re also watching other disturbances in the Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s plenty of activity to track in the tropics, let’s break down what’s happening!

Yesterday afternoon, Tropical Depression Six formed in the Atlantic with winds up to 35 mph.

The system is expected to remain a Tropical Depression and then weaken tomorrow. The odds are very low, but if it can strengthen into a Tropical Storm, it will be named Emily.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

There are other disturbances between Africa and the Lesser Antilles that the National Hurricane Center are monitoring, along with a fourth system that is located west of the Florida coastline.

WIS (WIS)

The system to the left of Tropical Depression Six that is moving towards the Lesser Antilles and has a 80% chance of development in the next few days.

To the right of Tropical Depression Six there is a broad area of storms that has a 80% chance of organizing into a tropical system.

The National Hurricane Center is also now monitoring an area of storms pushing off the coast of Africa. Right now, that complex of storms has a 50% chance of development as it tracks to the west.

WIS (WIS)

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance near Cuba. This complex of storms has a 50% chance of developing as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, this will stay away from the Midlands.

WIS (WIS)

Hurricane Hilary is weakening as it moves over the cooler waters off the coast of the Baja of California. Hillary will continue to weaken as it heads north and should make landfall as a strong Tropical Storm with winds near 70 mph in the Baja of California.

WIS (WIS)

Hillary will then move over Southern California with winds up to 50 mph. While winds won’t be too bad, Hillary is expected to bring 3-6 inches of rain to much of the region with a few spots potentially receiving up to 10 inches of rain.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.