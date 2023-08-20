Officials: 2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials say an investigation is underway after a plane crash on Sunday.

Crews with Reidville Fire Department say they called to a small plane crash that injured two people and caused traffic delays on Sunday.

Trinity Fire also responded to the scene.

According to officials, the call came in at 10:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 20, in reference to a small plane crash on Sharon Church Road and Highway 101.

Deputy Fire Chief Richard Farr with Reidville Fire said crews had to extricate the two individuals in the plane crash and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was determined to be a single-engine Beechcraft C23.

Officials said at this time the conditions of the two individuals is unknown at this time.

Officials say the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Autoplay Caption

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.