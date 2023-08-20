SkyView
Lexington County Coroner identified driver who died following crash on I-20

Troopers said they have started an investigation after a driver died following a wrong-way...
Troopers said they have started an investigation after a driver died following a wrong-way crash on a South Carolina interstate.(AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the driver who died after a two-car crash on I-20 in Lexington County.

Coroner Margaret Fisher reported the driver was Mr. Brian Francis Vyhnal, 55, of Hephzibah, Georgia.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) troopers, just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. Vyhnal was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-20 when he collided head-on with a 2021 Chevrolet SUV near the 53-mile marker.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, Vyhnal died at the scene due to his injuries while the driver of the SUV was transported and treated at the Lexington Medical Center.

Coroner Fisher adds there were three adults and one minor in Vyhnal’s car; they were transported to the area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the SCHP, and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Ridgeway.

