Gamecocks football adds edge rusher grad transfer to roster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (USC) Gamecocks football team has added a transfer to their 2023 roster.

Officials said graduate transfer Drew Tuazama is joining the Gamecocks after he spent the 2022 season at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) where he earned an honorable mention of All-Conference USA honors.

#Gamecocks have officially announced the addition of EDGE Drew Tuazama to the roster. He will wear No. 19 pic.twitter.com/hwxihM7WKQ — Wes Mitchell (@WesMitchellGC) August 20, 2023

Tuazama began his collegiate career at Syracuse where he spent two seasons before transferring to East Mississippi Community College according to school administrators.

During his last season with the Blazers, Tuazama appeared in all 13 games with a team-high five sacks, totaling 33 tackles, three pass breakups, and three quarterback hurries. He helped UAB lead C-USA in scoring defense, passing defense, and defensive efficiency. The Blazers finished 7-6 overall and 4-4 in C-USA play.

The Gamecocks start their 2023 season against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on September 2.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.