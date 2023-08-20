SkyView
Gamecocks football adds edge rusher grad transfer to roster

The University of South Carolina (USC) Gamecocks football team has added a graduate transfer to their 2023 roster.
The University of South Carolina (USC) Gamecocks football team has added a graduate transfer to their 2023 roster.(Gamecock Football Twitter)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (USC) Gamecocks football team has added a transfer to their 2023 roster.

Officials said graduate transfer Drew Tuazama is joining the Gamecocks after he spent the 2022 season at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) where he earned an honorable mention of All-Conference USA honors.

Tuazama began his collegiate career at Syracuse where he spent two seasons before transferring to East Mississippi Community College according to school administrators.

During his last season with the Blazers, Tuazama appeared in all 13 games with a team-high five sacks, totaling 33 tackles, three pass breakups, and three quarterback hurries. He helped UAB lead C-USA in scoring defense, passing defense, and defensive efficiency. The Blazers finished 7-6 overall and 4-4 in C-USA play.

The Gamecocks start their 2023 season against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on September 2.

