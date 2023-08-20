FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A stray shower possible across the Midlands today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Heat and humidity makes a strong return to the Midlands this upcoming week.

First Alert Headlines

· A sea breeze shower possible south of Columbia.

· Heat and humidity ramping up this upcoming week.

· Cold front cools us off next weekend.

· Multiple areas to watch in the Tropics.

First Alert Summary

Humidity has increased again overnight, which means we’re a tad humid to end the weekend. This slight increase also means a sea breeze shower or two is possible south of Columbia. Most of us will stay dry, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans. Under a blend of clouds and sunshine, highs will reach the mid-90s.

Tomorrow, high pressure builds in and takes control of our forecast. This means the summertime heat and humidity will ramp up. Highs will be in the upper-90s, with temperatures close to 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon. We’ll stay hot and humid through the upcoming work week until our next cold front drops in. It’ll arrive by Saturday night, bringing with it showers and storms, as well as cooler temperatures.

The Tropics have come alive! There are four disturbances that we’re watching. They’re off the African coastline and moving into the warm Atlantic waters. One of them is newly formed Tropical Depression Six. It’s expected to weaken and fizzle out over the next two days.

Two of these disturbances have been given a High (80%) chance of development over the next two days. The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance that’s moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, this will stay far away from the Midlands.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A blend of clouds and sunshine. A sea breeze shower is possible south of Columbia. Highs in the mid-90s.

Tonight: At times, a few clouds. Lows fall into the low-70s.

Monday: Just a few clouds. Humid and hot! Highs in the mid-90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Very hot! High temperatures near 100 degrees.

Wednesday: Blend of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Humid, with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

