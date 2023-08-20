SkyView
Deputies: Man injured following shooting on Upton Court in Richland County

Deputies have an investigation after a man was injured following a shooting in Richland County.
Deputies have an investigation after a man was injured following a shooting in Richland County.(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have started an investigation after a man was injured in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 on Upton Court.

According to law enforcement, one man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound and detectives said the investigation is ongoing and believes the shooting to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by making an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

