SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

70-year-old man arrested after alleged stabbing a person in Clarendon County, deputies say

A 70-year-old was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in Clarendon County.
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested after a person died following a stabbing that happened near Highway 260.(Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested after a person died following a stabbing that happened near Highway 260.

Investigators said on Friday, Aug. 18, Paul Dewitt Jr, 70 was arrested after deputies responded at a home on Bait Lane Road for a call of someone being stabbed.

While deputies were on the way to the scene, the victim, Jermaine A. Mack, 38, was transported to McLeod Health Clarendon where he later died due to his injuries.

When detectives arrived at the scene, they were notified by deputies that Dewitt was still in the area and he was located and detained, said investigators.

Detectives gathered and spoke with Dewitt and other witnesses, and determined Mack was stabbed during an altercation between him and Dewitt.

Officials said Dewitt was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is currently being held at the Clarendon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

According to detectives, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to please call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced upcoming changes to...
SCDSS announced changes to SNAP requirements for able-bodied adults
Jim Hudson Football Friday
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
6-year-old saves sister from drowning
6-year-old saves younger sister from drowning in public pool
Steven Daniel Brown, known as “Steve-O” was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking.
West Columbia man motorcycle gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking
Two groups tried to steal guns from two separate Sumter stores this week: one was successful...
Sumter law enforcement investigating two attempted gun thefts – one successful – in 24-hour span

Latest News

WIS
Tropical Depression Six has formed! We’re also watching other disturbances in the Atlantic
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A stray shower possible across the Midlands today
Deputies have an investigation after a man was injured following a shooting in Richland County.
Deputies: Man injured following shooting on Upton Court in Richland County
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunny and hot with a stray shower possible Sunday afternoon