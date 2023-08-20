70-year-old man arrested after alleged stabbing a person in Clarendon County, deputies say

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been arrested after a person died following a stabbing that happened near Highway 260.

Investigators said on Friday, Aug. 18, Paul Dewitt Jr, 70 was arrested after deputies responded at a home on Bait Lane Road for a call of someone being stabbed.

While deputies were on the way to the scene, the victim, Jermaine A. Mack, 38, was transported to McLeod Health Clarendon where he later died due to his injuries.

When detectives arrived at the scene, they were notified by deputies that Dewitt was still in the area and he was located and detained, said investigators.

Detectives gathered and spoke with Dewitt and other witnesses, and determined Mack was stabbed during an altercation between him and Dewitt.

Officials said Dewitt was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is currently being held at the Clarendon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

According to detectives, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to please call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

