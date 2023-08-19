SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WGA, studios set new meeting date amid strike impasse

WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday,...
WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America met again with the major Hollywood studios on Friday, but neither side appears to be any closer to ending the strike, which has spurred protests in Hollywood for the past three months.

In a message to members, the Guild confirmed that both sides plan to meet again next week.

The Guild has held talks each of the last four days with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, but the two sides reportedly remain far apart on major issues.

The WGA strike began on May 2, shutting down most TV and film production in the U.S.

Several upcoming movies have also been delayed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Daniel Brown, known as “Steve-O” was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking.
West Columbia man motorcycle gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking
A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit involving two cars in the Broad...
Man arrested after chase that temporarily blocked I-26 in Richland County
Police arrested Albert Montrell Bryant (Right) and Mae Bell Bryant (Left) and charged them both...
West Columbia man and woman arrested for multiple drug charges
2 women arrested, accused of attempting to bring drugs to South Carolina prisoners
Revolutionary War soldiers in Camden, S.C.'s headstone
Where’s the money? Revolutionary War soldiers moved without county knowledge

Latest News

A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit...
Police: Man blocking traffic fatally shot after pointing gun at Detroit officer
The funeral service was held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road.
Community gathers for the funeral service of Sen. John Scott
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem
Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment...
Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk