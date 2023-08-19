SkyView
Tropics are active, we’re tracking it all right here!

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark and Chandlor Jordan
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s plenty of activity to track in the tropics, let’s break down what’s happening!

There are three disturbances that we’re watching closely. They’re located just off the African coastline and are moving into the warm Atlantic waters.

The most concerning disturbance has been given a High (70%) chance of development over the next seven days. It’s called Tropical Wave Invest 98L.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

There’s another tropical wave to the east of this one with a 30% chance of development in the next 7 days. It is called Tropical Wave Invest 99L. The models have it getting closer to the Lesser Antilles by around Thursday and Friday of next week.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance that’s moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, this will stay far away from the Midlands. It moves from the Bahamas and moves into the Gulf, where it will develop.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Hurricane Hilary will move into Southern California by this weekend bringing winds around 50mph and the possibility of record-breaking 3-5″ of rain. Right now it’s a category 4 storm, but as it moves north it will weaken with cooler waters to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the border of California and Mexico.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

