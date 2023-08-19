Football Friday Play of the Week 2023

SkyView
Jim Hudson Football Friday Week Thirteen
Jim Hudson Football Friday Week Thirteen
Published: Aug. 19, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every Friday on Jim Hudson’s Football Friday show, Rick Henry and the WIS sports crew will pick the finalists for the Jim Hudson Football Friday Play of the Week contest.

Each week you’ll be able to visit our page here to vote on your favorite play of the week and help pick the winner!

After the games on Friday, watch this week’s finalists and vote below.

WEEK ZERO

1. Ridge View’s Breylon Boyd launches a rainbow to Jordan Gidron for a touchdown in the Blazers’ 32-21 win over Blythewood.

2. Hammond’s defense comes up with a much-needed takeaway - Aaron Philo’s pass is deflected and Skyhawk Brewer Lamotte hauls in the interception.

3. Richland Northeast’s Blake Bettete grabs a deep ball, shakes off a defender, and goes in for the Cavalier touchdown.

