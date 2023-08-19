FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Another heat wave heading for the Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – An upper level ridge will be building over most of the country pushing our highs into the mid to upper 90s all week.

First Alert Headlines

Hot and humid weather pattern setting up for the new work week.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices back into the triple digits.

A back door cool front could give us a little bit of a relief from the humidity for the second half of the work week.

First Alert Summary

Summer returned to the Midlands today as we had hot and humid conditions this afternoon leading to a warm and muggy evening with lows in the low to mid 70s.

On Monday, an upper level ridge slides over the majority of the eastern half of the country, including the Carolinas. This means it will be very hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s and feels like temperatures topping out near 103.

Tuesday looks to be our hottest day of the week and the heat dome really takes hold of the country pushing our highs into the upper 90s with heat indices as high as 104.

A weak back door cool front and dip in the jet stream will try to swing down over the Carolinas on Wednesday which could maybe spark off a few stray showers along with some additional clouds dropping temperatures a bit into the middle 90s for highs.

This front will usher in some slightly drier air again but it will remain extremely hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s Thursday through Saturday.

The upper level high or heat dome finally looks to break down next Sunday into Monday as a cold front pushes down over the region giving us our best chance for rain again and helping to cool temperatures down into the upper 80s.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows drop into the lower 70s.

Monday: Just a few clouds. Muggy and hot! Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Very hot! High temperatures near 99 degrees with heat indices as high as 104.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot but not as humid. Highs in the middle 90s.

