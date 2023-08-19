FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A great start to the weekend for the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – To start the weekend, humidity remains low for this time of year.

First Alert Headlines

Low humidity to start the weekend!

Sea breeze showers for a few of us on Sunday.

Heat and humidity cranks up next week.

The Tropics have officially woken up.

First Alert Summary

It’s shaping up to be a great weekend across the Midlands! At times, a few clouds will pass through our sky today, leaving us mostly sunny. Humidity remains low for this time of year, so it won’t feel too bad if you’re outdoors. Highs will reach the mid-90s.

A slight increase in humidity on Sunday means a sea breeze shower or two is possible south of Columbia. Most of us will stay dry, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans. Under a mostly sunny sky, highs will hit the mid-90s.

On Monday, high pressure builds in and takes control of our forecast. This means the summertime heat and humidity make a strong return. Highs will be in the upper-90s, with temperatures hovering near 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon. We’ll stay hot and humid through the upcoming work week until our next cold front drops in Saturday and brings a round of thunderstorms.

The Tropics have come alive! There are three disturbances that we’re watching. They’re off the African coastline and moving into the warm Atlantic waters. The most concerning disturbance has been given a High (70%) chance of development over the next two days. The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance that’s moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, this will stay far away from the Midlands.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A few clouds throughout the day. Warm, with highs in the low and mid-90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows drop into the low-70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. A sea breeze shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s.

Monday: Just a few clouds. Muggy and hot! Highs in the mid-90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. Very hot! High temperatures near 100 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid and upper-90s.

