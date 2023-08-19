Community gathers for the funeral service of Sen. John Scott

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The funeral service was held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road.

Family, friends, neighbors, and Richland County leaders all gathered in Columbia Thursday night to honor the late State Senator John Scott in a community vigil.

Scott died in August at the age of 69.

They shared music, prayer, and love for Scott. Several attendees described him as a giving man who brought joy to his loved ones.

His niece Seyon Scott said the outpouring is a testament to his character.

“He was so loved, and to see everybody come together it’s emotional. You can just tell that everybody loved him and this is something they want to do. They felt like they didn’t go out of their way to do it. They appreciated him so much and what’s he’s done for everybody,” she said.

Visitation was held Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Leevy’s Funeral Home.

