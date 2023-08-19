COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, Aug. 19 the Benedict College Tigers unveiled a new sign celebrating their championship titles.

The sign was one of six signs that will be placed around the City of Columbia to honor Benedict’s first undefeated season.

Benedict College celebrates championship titles with sign unveiling (Benedict College Facebook)

Last year the team won the titles of 2022 SIAC Conference Champions and D2 HBCU National Champions.

The sign is located on the corner of Two Notch and Read Street.

Benedict College celebrates championship titles with sign unveiling (Benedict College Facebook)

