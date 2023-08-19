Benedict College celebrates championship titles with sign unveiling

SkyView
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, Aug. 19 the Benedict College Tigers unveiled a new sign celebrating their championship titles.

The sign was one of six signs that will be placed around the City of Columbia to honor Benedict’s first undefeated season.

Last year the team won the titles of 2022 SIAC Conference Champions and D2 HBCU National Champions.

The sign is located on the corner of Two Notch and Read Street.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

