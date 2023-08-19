SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Alert issued after 2-month-old taken from St. Louis home

The suspect has been identified as James Richardson Jr., 28, wearing a white shirt and tan...
The suspect has been identified as James Richardson Jr., 28, wearing a white shirt and tan shorts with a height of 5′7″. The child was identified as Ju’Lunna Wallace, and she is two months old. She is wearing a pink onesie and has black hair.(MSHP)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-month-old girl taken from a home in St. Louis.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Ju’Lynna Seline Wallace Richardson was taken from her home at 2853 Keokuk Stree in St. Louis, Missouri, on Aug. 19 at about 4:32 a.m.

They believe 28-year-old James Richardson Jr. took the child after assaulting her mother. Authorities also reported he took the mother’s car after making threats to harm the child.

Ju’Lynna is described to have black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Richardson Jr. is described to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan shorts.

Richardson Jr. may be traveling in a black Ford Escape with the Illinois license plate number 61890RV.

Authorities said he is known to be violent and have access to weapons.

Please contact 911 or the St. Louis Metro Police Department at 314-444-5504 if you have any information regarding this incident.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Daniel Brown, known as “Steve-O” was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking.
West Columbia man motorcycle gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking
A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit involving two cars in the Broad...
Man arrested after chase that temporarily blocked I-26 in Richland County
Police arrested Albert Montrell Bryant (Right) and Mae Bell Bryant (Left) and charged them both...
West Columbia man and woman arrested for multiple drug charges
2 women arrested, accused of attempting to bring drugs to South Carolina prisoners
Revolutionary War soldiers in Camden, S.C.'s headstone
Where’s the money? Revolutionary War soldiers moved without county knowledge

Latest News

Sweden gesture to supporters as they celebrate with their bronze medals after defeating...
Sweden beats Australia 2-0 to win another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup
WIS
Tropics are active, we’re tracking it all right here!
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A great start to the weekend for the Midlands!