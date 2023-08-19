6-year-old saves younger sister from drowning in public pool

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Casella family says their second youngest daughter was playing in the shallow end of a pool when she sank to the bottom without a splash.

Fortunately for Lila, a 22-month-old, her sister was playing with Barbie dolls nearby and quickly sprang into action.

“Five of us were staring at the pool the entire time but nobody saw anything happen,” said Sarah Casella, Lila’s mother.

According to Sarah, Lila sank to the bottom of the shallow end because she wasn’t wearing her puddle jumper life jacket.

Six-year-old Mia, the oldest of four children, was the only person who saw her sister sink down three feet of water.

“I scooped her up…. But first, I had to take a breath and then I scooped her up, but then I was walking up the stairs, and [Lila] had her eyes closed. And her lips were blue,” said Mia during her interview. “And I was arching my back because she was so heavy. Very heavy.”

When Mia emerged from the pool carrying her sister, Sarah says Lila was purple across the face and unresponsive with her mouth hanging open.

Eight nearby adults, including active-duty soldiers, began rendering aid to the unconscious child.

“I’m pretty calm in a very crazy situation, but I really thought she was dead and my heart was broken,” continued Sarah.

The Casella family says Lila was administered three chest compressions and a series of back blows across two separate sessions before her lungs were cleared of water.

“So, when we were waiting for the ambulance to come, me and my wife said to Mia, who saved [Lila], “You’re going to get anything you want. Anything you wish.” Like, we don’t care you’re getting it,” said Jim, the children’s father.

For rescuing her sister, Mia asked for nothing more than a Barbie Dreamhouse to share between her and her siblings.

The house was subsequently purchased with money raised by Blythewood Highschool where Jim works as a math teacher.

“I said, “You saved Lila from going to heaven and just having pictures of her. Now, we get to actually hold her and love on her, and you saved us the heartache and sadness of just having pictures.” And I think when we had that conversation, it hit home. Like, you’re a hero. You saved your sisters life,” concluded Jim.

Six more Barbie dolls, on top of balloons and cards, were donated to the family Friday Afternoon.

The Casella’s say they’re not dwelling on what went wrong at the pool, but instead, focusing on what God put in place for everything to go right.

“I’ve had a lot of siblings. And my mom always told me, if you saw someone drowning you always save them,” concluded Mia.

