Where’s the money? Revolutionary War soldiers moved without county knowledge

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Council says it’s investigating the abrupt relocation of 13 soldiers who died at the Battle of Camden during the Revolutionary War.

The county council said the original plan for these soldiers, killed in 1780, was to bury them where they were excavated by researchers at the Camden Battlefield on Flat Rock Road.

Unbeknownst to the council, 12 of the 14 men were reburied approximately ten miles away from the battlefield during an exclusive, invite-only event over the weekend.

“It was widely known, and briefed to me, that those soldiers would be buried on the battlefield where they were exhumed from,” said Chairwoman Kaite Guinn who learned about the new burial ground while hiking the battlefield last Friday.

Upon request of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust, Kershaw County allocated $35,000 to “support the burials” and ceremony of these soldiers earlier this year.

In April, the fallen soldiers were internationally recognized and honored during a televised ceremony and funeral procession at the Camden Battlefield.

“I think everyone that came to the Camden burial weekend had the same expectation. It wasn’t until this past weekend that I found out that [a battlefield burial] was no longer the plan. And the soldiers were buried at the Quaker Cemetery,” continued Guinn.

For a better understanding of why the soldiers were quietly relocated to the Quaker Cemetery, WIS reached out to Doug Bostick, CEO of the battleground trust and manager of the revolutionary war burial project.

“The remains of the soldiers had to be certified as Continental soldiers. What we didn’t realize in the beginning of the project was, once they’re certified to be Continental soldiers, the Army is legally the next of kin for these remains,” said Bostick over the phone.

Bostick maintained that once the U.S. Army got involved in the project upon his request earlier this year, they not only wanted but had the authority to rebury the remains at a national cemetery and not the Camden Battlefield.

“Ultimately, the Army did choose the Quaker Cemetery as the place of the reinterment. We were notified of that decision in late July,” continued Bostick. “I don’t know where the breakdown in communication is. I regret that there was a breakdown in communication.”

Bostick told WIS that he expected the steering committee for this project to notify their constituencies of the burial location change, including the Kershaw County Council.

Guinn, a Veteran herself, said the supposed notification was never received. Now, she’s working on a timeline with hopes of getting financial statements from elected officials by her next council meeting.

This is to inform the public of where their money went while honoring the sacrifices of 14 fallen soldiers.

“I just want to bring to light exactly what happened throughout the whole process so that everyone is well informed on how the Camden burials switched directions,” concluded Guinn.

The next Kershaw County Council meeting is on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

