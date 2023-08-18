West Columbia man motorcycle gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia motorcycle gang member was sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking meth.

Steven Brown known as “Steve-O” was convicted of trafficking 400 grams or more of methamphetamine by a Lexington County jury last week.

He was sentenced on Aug. 10, 2023, by Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cooper.

In 2018, investigators from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department narcotics enforcement and crime reduction teams received information that Brown was trafficking drugs.

During an ongoing investigation in 2020, law enforcement got more information that Brown would travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to purchase large amounts of meth to bring back into Lexington County.

So in June of that year, a criminal interdiction team with a drug detection K9 did a traffic stop on Brown’s vehicle during his return trip from Atlanta.

The K9 at the scene smelled the presence of drugs in Brown’s car and a search of his vehicle began.

During the beginning of the vehicle search, Brown told investigators “it’s in the floorboard.”

Around 3 kilograms/7 pounds of a substance consistent with meth was in three separate containers inside a liquor box in the vehicle’s rear passenger floorboard.

Text messages from Brown’s phone revealed he had been in contact with a supplier in the Atlanta area.

The messages showed detailed plans and information about price negotiations between Brown and the supplier.

Investigators said a chemical analysis of the substance found confirmed that it was in fact methamphetamine.

Officials say he is not eligible for parole.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.