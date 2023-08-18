SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

West Columbia man motorcycle gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia motorcycle gang member was sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking meth.

Steven Brown known as “Steve-O” was convicted of trafficking 400 grams or more of methamphetamine by a Lexington County jury last week.

He was sentenced on Aug. 10, 2023, by Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cooper.

In 2018, investigators from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department narcotics enforcement and crime reduction teams received information that Brown was trafficking drugs.

During an ongoing investigation in 2020, law enforcement got more information that Brown would travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to purchase large amounts of meth to bring back into Lexington County.

So in June of that year, a criminal interdiction team with a drug detection K9 did a traffic stop on Brown’s vehicle during his return trip from Atlanta.

The K9 at the scene smelled the presence of drugs in Brown’s car and a search of his vehicle began.

During the beginning of the vehicle search, Brown told investigators “it’s in the floorboard.”

Around 3 kilograms/7 pounds of a substance consistent with meth was in three separate containers inside a liquor box in the vehicle’s rear passenger floorboard.

Text messages from Brown’s phone revealed he had been in contact with a supplier in the Atlanta area.

The messages showed detailed plans and information about price negotiations between Brown and the supplier.

Investigators said a chemical analysis of the substance found confirmed that it was in fact methamphetamine.

Officials say he is not eligible for parole.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said a body was found at a closed-down Midlands hotel.
Deputies: Body found at closed-down Lexington County Motel 6
The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Two women arrested, accused of attempting to bring drugs to SC prisoners
Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
Since 2009, Scott represented the 19th District of the South Carolina Senate.
Tributes continue to pour in following death of SC Senator John Scott

Latest News

Columbia man sentenced to over 17 Years in federal prison on gun and drug charges
Columbia man sentenced to over 17 Years in federal prison on gun and drug charges
Prison officials report drones regularly attempt to deliver drugs, cellphones and weapons.
SC Department of Corrections launches anti-drone strategies as problem worsens
Investigation into body found at old motel
Investigation into body found at old motel
Ronald L. Rhames, Ph.D., began his career with the college in 1990, previously serving as MTC’s...
Midlands Technical College president announces retirement