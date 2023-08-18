SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport after takeoff

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week.

The Boeing 737 had been bound for Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Tuesday but returned to William P. Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines. (RICARDO GARCIA, TMX, CNN, RICARDO GARCIA/TMX)

“We felt like a little air pocket going up. And then I heard the boom ... and then you started smelling kind of the fuel,” passenger Jordan Kleinecke told ABC News.

The Dallas-based airline said the plane experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review.

A different plane took the passengers on to Cancun, the airline said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man’s body was discovered at the Motel 6 on Burning Tree Drive in Columbia, S.C.
Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results for body found in abandoned Columbia motel
Two women arrested, accused of attempting to bring drugs to SC prisoners
Police said five people were seen on video surveillance before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday breaking out...
Dozens of guns stolen at Sumter hardware store, police offer $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest
A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit involving two cars in the Broad...
Man arrested after chase that temporarily blocked I-26 in Richland County
Columbia meal-sharing program to feed homeless
Homeless initiative brings pushback from local service providers

Latest News

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Passenger records video of plane wing flames
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest
California is bracing for the weather effects of Hurricane Hilary. (KCAL, KCBS, OBTAINED BY...
Preparations underway for effects of Hurricane Hilary in California
Richland County School District Two addresses community’s concerns about crossing guards
Richland County School District Two superintendent addresses concerns about crossing guards