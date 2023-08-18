SkyView
Suspect surrenders to FBI peacefully after barricading inside Greenville Co. hotel for hours

We're following breaking news tonight; a suspect is now in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Greenville County hotel. That standoff has since ended p
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation said a suspect was taken into custody Friday night after barricading themselves inside a Greenville County hotel for hours.

Officials said FBI agents responded to a hotel along Beacon Drive near Pelham Road at around 4:00 p.m. to take a suspect into custody who was wanted for a federal arrest warrant.

According to officials, when agents contacted the suspect in a guest room, he showed them a gun and threatened to hurt himself. Agents then backed out of the room, evacuated the guests nearby, and secured the area.

Officials stated that crisis negotiators and members of the SWAT team talked to the suspect and eventually convinced him to surrender peacefully. They added that nobody was injured during the incident.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the suspect. We will update this story as officials release new details.

