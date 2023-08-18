SkyView
Soda City Live: Pay it Forward Campaign

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Capital City Cornhole is investing in the future of cornhole by ensuring the youth has the tools they need to succeed in the sport.

They’ve created a campaign called “Pay it Forward” to encourage and inspire young players to continue to play.

