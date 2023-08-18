Soda City Live: The Black woman phenomenon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Changing the narrative is the mission of a Midlands woman as she educates the community about the importance of emotional health among young girls and women through her organization the Black Woman Phenomenon.

The Black Woman Phenomenon (The Black Woman Phenomenon)

This Saturday you are invited to push that mission forward by attending a powerful soiree hosted by the founder of the Black Woman Phenomenon.

The Black Woman Phenomenon (Tanisha Tate | The Black Woman Phenomenon)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.