Scooter’s Coffee opening new location in Columbia

Scooter’s Coffee, a brand that is known for fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, is opening up a...
Scooter’s Coffee, a brand that is known for fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, is opening up a new location in Soda City.(Scooter's Coffee)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Scooter’s Coffee, a brand that is known for fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, is opening up a new location in Soda City.

Officials said a grand opening will be held at the new location at 7808 Garners Ferry Road, customers will have the opportunity to buy-one-get-one free when they use the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

According to a press release, owners Andrew Reed and Joseph Walker III believe Scooter’s emphasizes having amazing people, serving amazing drinks, and being amazingly fast. We have again identified a premium, community-focused brand that allows us to be a contributing member of our local neighborhoods.

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for 25 years and has over 650 locations in 29 states across the nation according to a press release. The company has plans to build new stores in 30 states with additional locations in 2023.

