SCDMV renamed Lexington County branch to honor Korean War veteran

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) honored a Medal of Honor recipient in a major way.

SCDMV administrators honored U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Harold Edward “Speedy” Wilson by renaming the SCDMV branch at 122 Park Road after him.

“Honoring Medal of Honor recipients such as ‘Speedy’ Wilson with the naming of an SCDMV branch helps us keep alive the memory of their heroic actions and remember what defines heroes and heroism,” said Kevin Shwedo, Executive Director of the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

During Speedy’s 30-year career, he saw action in 3 major wars--with his leadership helping during the Korean conflict.

“His outstanding courage, initiative, and skilled leadership in the face of overwhelming odds were contributing factors in the success of his company’s mission,” according to his Medal of Honor citation.

The bravery under fire earned him the medal of honor in a 1952 White House ceremony presented by President Harry S. Truman according to a press release. Wilson died of lung cancer in 1998 and was buried in Lexington’s Woodridge Memorial Park cemetery.

