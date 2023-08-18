SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SCDMV renamed Lexington County branch to honor Korean War veteran

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) honored a Medal of Honor recipient in a major way.

SCDMV administrators honored U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Harold Edward “Speedy” Wilson by renaming the SCDMV branch at 122 Park Road after him.

“Honoring Medal of Honor recipients such as ‘Speedy’ Wilson with the naming of an SCDMV branch helps us keep alive the memory of their heroic actions and remember what defines heroes and heroism,” said Kevin Shwedo, Executive Director of the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

During Speedy’s 30-year career, he saw action in 3 major wars--with his leadership helping during the Korean conflict.

“His outstanding courage, initiative, and skilled leadership in the face of overwhelming odds were contributing factors in the success of his company’s mission,” according to his Medal of Honor citation.

The bravery under fire earned him the medal of honor in a 1952 White House ceremony presented by President Harry S. Truman according to a press release. Wilson died of lung cancer in 1998 and was buried in Lexington’s Woodridge Memorial Park cemetery.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women arrested, accused of attempting to bring drugs to SC prisoners
A man’s body was discovered at the Motel 6 on Burning Tree Drive in Columbia, S.C.
Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results for body found in abandoned Columbia motel
Police said five people were seen on video surveillance before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday breaking out...
Dozens of guns stolen at Sumter hardware store, police offer $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest
A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit involving two cars in the Broad...
Man arrested after chase that temporarily blocked I-26 in Richland County
Police arrested Albert Montrell Bryant (Right) and Mae Bell Bryant (Left) and charged them both...
West Columbia man and woman arrested for multiple drug charges

Latest News

Scooter’s Coffee, a brand that is known for fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, is opening up a...
Scooter’s Coffee opening new location in Columbia
After being closed for repairs, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT)...
Lake Murray Dam walkway reopens after being temporarily closed for maintenance
WIS 6:30-7a weekly recurring - Syncbak
World Hip-Hop day returns to Columbia
WIS 6:30-7a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Trending now - Snoop Dogg launches new ice cream brand