SC Secretary of State now accepting 2023 Angel nominations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond’s office is now accepting nominations for its annual Angel awards.

Every year, the Secretary of State honors several charitable organizations in our state. This helps the communities know which charities are putting their resources and money back into the people they serve.

To qualify to be an “Angel,” the Secretary of State’s office says charities must use at least 80 percent of their contributions for charitable services, have been in existence for three years or more, make good use of volunteer assistance, and not rely heavily on funding from grants, and comply with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act.

Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach in Charleston was given its Angel status by Hammond 2 years ago, in 2021, for their generosity. They won in part because 86 percent of their spending was going directly to their cause.

Receiving an Angel award means the state has recognized the organization as a legitimate charity that the public can trust.

For local charities, this recognition and trust is a way the state can give back to them for supporting members of their communities.

At Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, they say the award has furthered their purpose in providing basic and emergency resources, education, job assistance and health services and attached credibility to their name.

“I feel proud,” Executive Director of Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach Jermaine Husser said. “I feel proud to know that the resources that this organization is gifted with are being utilized for the return on investment back to our neighbors. And that’s what organizations like ours should be around for is not for ourselves.”

Hammond says that the selection process requires a lot of input and consideration from him and his staff.

“One of the most difficult parts of the recognition is getting good organizations that have different missions,” Hammond said. “We could probably recognize 10 organizations that helps veterans, or 10 organizations that feed the homeless, but we want to recognize as many non-profit organizations that do a lot of different things. Then we also want to do everything we can to recognize organizations from different parts of the state.”

The deadline to submit nominations for the Angel award is Sept. 30.

A statement from Secretary Hammond’s office says, “Letters of nomination for the 2023 Angels may be sent to the Secretary of State’s Office, Division of Public Charities, 1205 Pendleton Street, Suite 525, Columbia, SC 29201. Nominations may be also sent by email to charities@sos.sc.gov. Letters of nomination should include the name of the charitable organization, the organization’s location and/or contact information, and the reasons why the organization should be honored as an Angel.”

Winners will be announced on Nov. 15 at the state capitol in Columbia.

