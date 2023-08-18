SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

S.C. Governor recognizes Ukraine’s Independence Day

Ukraine flag
Ukraine flag(KTTC)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is the largest Ukrainian population per capita in the United States.

The group South Carolina Stands With Ukraine wants the significant contributions Ukrainian-Americans have made to society to be celebrated, especially considering the struggles and resilience the country has endured.

South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster seems to agree, teaming up with SC Stands with Ukraine to proclaim Aug. 24 as the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“The Ukrainian community in South Carolina serves as a vibrant part of our population, enriching our state with their traditions, language, music, dance and culinary heritage,” McMaster wrote.

The governor’s proclamation encourages the state to increase awareness and understanding of Ukraine’s struggles and achievements which he explains is mandatory in fostering a safe place for our Ukrainian-American citizens.

McMaster is urging “all South Carolinians to join in this commemoration and celebrate the invaluable contributions of the Ukrainian community to our great state”.

The entire proclamation from Gov. McMasters will be read aloud at the Greenville Stand with Ukraine rally and march this Saturday at 1 P.M. at Court Square.

For more information visit: www.SCStandswithUkraine.com

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women arrested, accused of attempting to bring drugs to South Carolina prisoners
A man’s body was discovered at the Motel 6 on Burning Tree Drive in Columbia, S.C.
Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results for body found in abandoned Columbia motel
Police said five people were seen on video surveillance before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday breaking out...
Dozens of guns stolen at Sumter hardware store, police offer $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest
A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit involving two cars in the Broad...
Man arrested after chase that temporarily blocked I-26 in Richland County
Police arrested Albert Montrell Bryant (Right) and Mae Bell Bryant (Left) and charged them both...
West Columbia man and woman arrested for multiple drug charges

Latest News

Jerry K. Rivers
Drug dealer tied to Murdaugh investigation pleads guilty
The Charleston County School District on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against several social media...
Charleston Co. Schools files lawsuit against social media companies
The iconic red dome will be carefully secured atop the historic Babcock Building, marking the...
Babcock building dome installation today
-- Governor Henry McMaster is holding a bill signing for the new law that criminalizes sexual...
Signing for bill to fight sextortion in the State, bill increases penalties for perpetrators