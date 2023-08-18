S.C. Governor recognizes Ukraine’s Independence Day

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is the largest Ukrainian population per capita in the United States.

The group South Carolina Stands With Ukraine wants the significant contributions Ukrainian-Americans have made to society to be celebrated, especially considering the struggles and resilience the country has endured.

South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster seems to agree, teaming up with SC Stands with Ukraine to proclaim Aug. 24 as the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“The Ukrainian community in South Carolina serves as a vibrant part of our population, enriching our state with their traditions, language, music, dance and culinary heritage,” McMaster wrote.

The governor’s proclamation encourages the state to increase awareness and understanding of Ukraine’s struggles and achievements which he explains is mandatory in fostering a safe place for our Ukrainian-American citizens.

McMaster is urging “all South Carolinians to join in this commemoration and celebrate the invaluable contributions of the Ukrainian community to our great state”.

The entire proclamation from Gov. McMasters will be read aloud at the Greenville Stand with Ukraine rally and march this Saturday at 1 P.M. at Court Square.

For more information visit: www.SCStandswithUkraine.com

