Man pleads guilty to charges for kidnapping woman, barricading in Caesars Palace hotel

Matthew Mannix, 35, has pleaded guilty to charges he faces after he kidnapped a woman and held...
Matthew Mannix, 35, has pleaded guilty to charges he faces after he kidnapped a woman and held her hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room in July.(Las Vegas Metro Police Department/KVVU)
By C.C. McCandless and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man who kidnapped a woman and held her hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room has agreed to plead guilty to both charges against him.

Matthew Mannix, 35, signed the agreement in district court on Thursday, pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property and performance of an act or neglect of duty in willfully or wanton disregard of safety or persons or property.

“Mr. Mannix is very sorry for his conduct which led to his arrest,” said Mannix’s attorney, David Roger. “He will continue to work to address his drug addiction.”

According to KVVU, at 9:15 a.m. on July 11, hotel security contacted police due to multiple noise complaints in room 2128 due to a possible domestic dispute.

9-1-1 calls from that morning reveal witnesses and guests believed shots were fired from the window to the pool below, causing people to scramble from the shattered glass and furniture.

A female voice yelled through the door that Mannix had a knife, and additional personnel, including SWAT, responded to the scene.

Police learned the room was rented by Mannix, who had four active protection orders out of Colorado.

After more than an hour, Mannix refused to come out of the room and continued to taunt officers, police said. He would open and close the door to the room and said that he had “a magazine full of rounds and that he would pull the trigger.”

Mannix will pay restitution of $55,292.01 to Caesars Entertainment. He also agreed to a court order that prevents him from being present on the Strip and he forfeited the weapons impounded after the incident.

He faces up to five years in prison for the first charge and just under one year for the second, as well as combined fines of up to $12,000.

He could also be ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

Mannix has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

