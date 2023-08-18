SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute

FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.(Artur Staszewski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) - Authorities in Paris have arrested a man who jumped off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.

The tower’s management company said security spotted him right after he entered the site Thursday morning.

They tried to stop him, but he went ahead with his jump.

The man landed on the roof of the nearby sports center, where police arrested him.

The tower’s management company has condemned the behavior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women arrested, accused of attempting to bring drugs to SC prisoners
A man’s body was discovered at the Motel 6 on Burning Tree Drive in Columbia, S.C.
Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results for body found in abandoned Columbia motel
Police said five people were seen on video surveillance before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday breaking out...
Dozens of guns stolen at Sumter hardware store, police offer $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest
A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit involving two cars in the Broad...
Man arrested after chase that temporarily blocked I-26 in Richland County
Police arrested Albert Montrell Bryant (Right) and Mae Bell Bryant (Left) and charged them both...
West Columbia man and woman arrested for multiple drug charges

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) honored a Medal of Honor recipient.
SCDMV renamed Lexington County branch to honor Korean War veteran
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man's killing