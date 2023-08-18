Lake Murray Dam walkway reopens after being temporarily closed for maintenance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After being closed for repairs, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported the Lake Murray Dam walkway has reopened.

Officials said the walkway next to S.C. Highway 6 over the dam is back opened and is now accessible across the entire length of the dam.

However, administrators said on Saturday, Aug. 19, it will be closed from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. for crews to clean up the walkway.

For more information, you can visit the Lake Murray Dam website.

