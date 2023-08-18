Furry Friend Friday - Steve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Steve is a Doberman Pinscher around 1-year-old. He is up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline!

Pawmetto Lifeline staff found Steve tied to a tree at their facility early one morning. He had been abandoned by his owner. It is heartbreaking that someone could dump their dog so easily and drive away.

Despite all of this, he is the happiest guy you will ever meet! Steve is super friendly and has never met a stranger. He is a total sweetheart and lovebug! Steve loves attention and affection. He is a very goofy boy and a bit “derpy.” You can’t help but love him!

Steve is very young and still has a lot of puppy in him. Steve is not the kind of dog you would want to keep crated all day. He needs consistent enrichment to keep his mind and body exercised. This could be a walk at the park, playing fetch with toys or just chilling out with a frozen peanut butter stuffed Kong to keep him occupied. He likes getting in the water too! Steve’s basic obedience manners are still a work in progress. He does not seem to know how big he is and will sometimes jump up to love on you. His new family will need to be willing to train him as it doesn’t seem like his original family cared enough to teach him anything.

Steve would be a great match for an active family that can take him on the adventures he craves! He has not been directly tested with another dog yet but does very well through the fence with them and just wants to play, play, play! He seems a little too interested in Pawmetto Lifeline’s feral cat colony outside so they don’t recommend him with cats. Because of his size and bounciness, older children are recommended as he might knock the little ones over.

If you are interested in adopting Steve, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

