FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A fantastic Friday and weekend ahead for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Less humid for our Friday and the weekend forecast looks great too!

First Alert Headlines

· Drier air has dropped our humidity to end the work week.

· Weekend forecast is great for the Midlands!

· Cranking up the heat and humidity to start next week.

· The Tropics have come alive.

First Alert Summary

Happy Friday! The stalled out cold front hanging with us the last few days has finally out of the Midlands. This allowed for drier air to filter in, which dropped our humidity overnight. Even though the humidity is low today, we’ll still warm up quickly thanks to our mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will hit the low and mid-90s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

The weekend looks fantastic! Humidity remains low on Saturday, with a return to mugginess by the end of Sunday afternoon. Both days, skies will remain mostly sunny, with highs in the low and mid-90s. By Monday, high pressure builds in and takes control of our forecast. This means the heat and humidity make a strong return. Highs will be in the upper-90s, with temperatures hovering near 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

The Tropics are starting to wake up! There are three disturbances that we’re watching closely. They’re located just off the African coastline and are moving into the warm Atlantic waters. The most concerning disturbance has been given a High (70%) chance of development over the next seven days. The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance that’s moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, this will stay far away from the Midlands.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Less humid! Highs in the low and mid-90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows around 70 degrees.

Saturday: A few clouds throughout the day. Warm, with highs in the low-90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Humidity returns, with highs in the low and mid-90s.

Monday: Just a few clouds. Humid and hot! Highs in the upper-90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Very hot! High temperatures near 100 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.