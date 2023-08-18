SkyView
Community honors Sen. John Scott in vigil

By Chris Joseph
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Family, friends, neighbors, and Richland County leaders all gathered in Columbia Thursday night to honor the late State Senator John Scott in a community vigil.

Scott died in August at the age of 69.

The community gathered at the 5800 block of Ames Road near the Scott home and old grocery store.

They shared music, prayer, and love for Scott. Several attendees described him as a giving man who brought joy to his loved ones.

His niece Seyon Scott said the outpouring is a testament to his character.

“He was so loved, and to see everybody come together it’s emotional. You can just tell that everybody loved him and this is something they want to do. They felt like they didn’t go out of their way to do it. They appreciated him so much and what’s he’s done for everybody,” she said.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Leevy’s Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road.

