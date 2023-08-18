Columbia non-profit organization hosts annual cleanup event on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep the Midlands Beautiful (KMB), a non-profit dedicated to inspiring and educating Midlands residents to invest in the community through litter prevention, recycling, and beautification will be hosting their annual Lakeside Little Sweep Cleanup event.

Officials said KMB is searching for volunteers to clean up islands, shorelines, boat ramps, roads, and natural areas around Lake Murray on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to a press release, volunteers are invited to end the summer by making a difference to keep Lake Murray litter-free.

Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 at three locations:

1. Southshore Marina, Leesville

2. Catfish Johnny’s Rusty Anchor, Chapin

3. Dreher Island State Park, Prosperity

KMB has partnered with PalmettoPride, Dominion Energy, Keep Newberry County Beautiful, and other event partners in hosting the cleanup.

Administrators add KMB is launching its Litter Trashes Lake Murray, “don’t do it campaign”, in partnership with their new regional Litter Task Force and PalmettoPride’s Litter Trashes Everyone statewide slogan to instill in its citizens a sense of pride and commitment to protect our beautiful state against the harmful and unsightly impact of litter.

Volunteers with their own boats may travel to islands and shorelines on their own after picking up their supplies said officials. Officials add it is not a problem if you do not have a boat because several Lake Murray boat charter and rental companies will shuttle volunteers to various islands on the lake at no charge.

If you prefer land, select the option to clean the shorelines, boat ramps, and nearby roads surrounding the lake. In addition, divers have volunteered to remove litter below the surface of the lake. Safety is our priority according to a press release.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be on hand to support this event.

“Lake Murray is the Midlands’ greatest treasure, and it is so important to keep it clean and healthy,” said Laura Blake-Orr, KMB’s Programs Administrator. “We know that many residents and visitors enjoy recreation on and around the lake each year, and we hope that these same people will join us in giving back and helping to clean it up!”

Officials add volunteers can also help by adopting a waterway, for more information about the event, you can visit the KCB website.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.