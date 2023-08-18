SkyView
Columbia man sentenced to over 17 Years in federal prison on gun and drug charges

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with the intent to distribute fluoro fentanyl, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and tramadol.

Evidence showed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) began investigating 28-year-old Erick Stewart, for drug- and gun-related activity in the beginning of 2021.

Investigators documented social media posts of Stewart posting guns and advertising drugs.

On May 5, 2021, RCSD obtained and executed a search warrant at Stewart’s home where they seized counterfeit prescription pills, over 900 grams of marijuana, and a pistol.

Officials said one group of counterfeit pills contained fluoro fentanyl, fentanyl, meth, and tramadol, and another contained methamphetamine and cocaine which were similar to the pills posted by Stewart on social media.

On June 20, 2021, an officer from the Columbia Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car driven by Stewart.

According to officials, Stewart ran from the car and fled between nearby houses.

Stewart then gave himself up once he ran past the houses. Officers retraced the path that Stewart ran and found that he had discarded a gun between the houses.

Before these incidents, officials said Stewart was a known gang member with convictions for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as multiple convictions for burglary, which prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

Senior United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie sentenced Stewart to 212 months in prison, to be followed by a six-year term of court-ordered supervision. 

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.  PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.  T

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lamar J. Fyall is prosecuting the case.

