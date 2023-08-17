West Columbia man and woman arrested for multiple drug charges

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department arrested and charged a man and woman with possession of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Police said after an investigation, detectives served a search warrant at McSwain Drive Thursday afternoon where they found cocaine and crack cocaine.

Police arrested Albert Montrell Bryant and Mae Bell Bryant and charged them both with possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, and multiple charges of distribution of crack cocaine.

Both suspects were booked into the Lexington County Detention Center and are awaiting bond.

