Thunder Tower Harley Davidson celebrates 17 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep the shiny side up and rubber side down. An expression bikers use in promoting safety and fun on the roadways.

One group that loves to be on the road and celebrate life in general – is those at Thunder Tower Harley Davidson in Elgin.

Nancy Preston is the marketing director at Thunder Tower, and Diedra Preston is her sister-in-law. Their husbands, Chris and Sean, are the owners of the dealership.

They’re celebrating their 17th anniversary and they’re inviting the community to go to Thunder Tower Harley Davidson and celebrate with them. There will be all kinds of family-friendly events for the entire day.

In addition to the Day of Thunder anniversary day, there are several other events Thunder Tower will be hosting like Dog Days of American Infidels. At this August 26th event, they’re raising money to donate to the VFW at Lake Murray.

On September 3, they’re hosting the Wounded Warrior Jam, and on Sept. 16, they’re holding the Gotcha Project. Gotcha stands for Get Off the Couch & Heal America, and it’s endorsed by the Sound of Freedom.

The Day of Thunder 17th annual anniversary is this Saturday, August 19 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Thunder Tower Harley Davidson. (CLEAR)

They’re located at 190 Pontiac Business Center Drive in Elgin. And put on your calendars the Dog Days of American Infidels on August 26, Warrior Jam on September 3, and Gotcha Project on September 16.

Learn more at https://www.thundertowerharley.com/.

