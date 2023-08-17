SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could break $2 billion in U.S. sales alone

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could top $2 billion in ticket sales just for its stops in North America.

Survey data from research firm QuestionPro suggests the tour could gross $2.2 billion in sales for that leg of the tour.

The total represents primary ticket sales for the U.S. tour dates Swift just finished in Los Angeles -- plus a second North American leg coming next year.

The survey calculated its estimate using the average ticket price, attendance per show and the number of show dates.

It’s yet another example of Swift’s enormous star power and influence on local economies in the U.S.

Analysts are calling such sales unprecedented.

The average attendance per show has been about 72,500. Swift has 68 shows in total in North America.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said a body was found at a closed-down Midlands hotel.
Deputies: Body found at closed-down Lexington County Motel 6
The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
Since 2009, Scott represented the 19th District of the South Carolina Senate.
Tributes continue to pour in following death of SC Senator John Scott
District officials say six out of the seven middle schools in the district have this policy in...
Parents to be charged fee for late pick-up at multiple Richland County School District Two schools

Latest News

Workers at a Medicaid call center in Jefferson City, Mo., field questions and review...
Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid
The preliminary autopsy results for a body discovered in a closed-down Motel 6 were released by...
Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results for body found in shuttered Lexington County motel
A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit that temporarily blocked...
Man arrested after chase that temporarily blocked I-26 in Richland County
Police said 30-year-old Marquel King Ross has been charged with domestic violence -- 1st degree...
Lexington police search for suspect accused of threatening woman with handgun