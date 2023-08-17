SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Suspect arrested after switching cars during police pursuit in Richland County

A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit involving two cars in the Broad...
A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit involving two cars in the Broad River Road/Longcreek Drive area, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit involving two cars in the Broad River Road/Longcreek Drive area, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Harvester Jackson, was taken into custody after RCSD said deputies saw Jackson, who authorities knew had warrants.

According to officials, a deputy saw Jackson driving a white Chevrolet Camero pull into a gas station and drive behind a restaurant, and the deputy continued watching while waiting for more deputies to help.

While law enforcement watched Jackson, RCSD said after losing sight of the Camero, the deputy spotted it again leaving from the restaurant parking lot followed by a Black Dodge Charger with dark tinted window.

Deputies followed both cars — both being registered to Jackson — and deputies witnessed both cars commit multiple traffic violations.

One deputy stopped the Camero to find a female driver who the deputy saw at the gas station, according to officials.

Another deputy tried to stop the Charger for a traffic violation near I-20 and Saint Andrews Road, RCSD said Jackson, who was driving, took off.

Jackson is being charged with two counts of child neglect by a legal custodian, two counts of drug possession, drug trafficking, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said a body was found at a closed-down Midlands hotel.
Deputies: Body found at closed-down Lexington County Motel 6
The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
Since 2009, Scott represented the 19th District of the South Carolina Senate.
Tributes continue to pour in following death of SC Senator John Scott
District officials say six out of the seven middle schools in the district have this policy in...
Parents to be charged fee for late pick-up at multiple Richland County School District Two schools

Latest News

Two women arrested, accused of attempting to bring drugs to SC prisoners
Lexington police asked the public to help identify an individual who allegedly backed into a...
First Alert News Desk: Police search for man accused of Lexington hit-and-run
Orangeburg police have asked the public for help in a search for a suspect who is accused of...
Police search for suspect accused of stealing from Orangeburg restaurant
Police said a person was severely injured after a vehicle crash in Columbia.
Police investigate after victim injured following crash in Columbia