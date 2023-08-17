Suspect arrested after switching cars during police pursuit in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit involving two cars in the Broad River Road/Longcreek Drive area, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Harvester Jackson, was taken into custody after RCSD said deputies saw Jackson, who authorities knew had warrants.

According to officials, a deputy saw Jackson driving a white Chevrolet Camero pull into a gas station and drive behind a restaurant, and the deputy continued watching while waiting for more deputies to help.

While law enforcement watched Jackson, RCSD said after losing sight of the Camero, the deputy spotted it again leaving from the restaurant parking lot followed by a Black Dodge Charger with dark tinted window.

Deputies followed both cars — both being registered to Jackson — and deputies witnessed both cars commit multiple traffic violations.

One deputy stopped the Camero to find a female driver who the deputy saw at the gas station, according to officials.

Another deputy tried to stop the Charger for a traffic violation near I-20 and Saint Andrews Road, RCSD said Jackson, who was driving, took off.

Jackson is being charged with two counts of child neglect by a legal custodian, two counts of drug possession, drug trafficking, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.