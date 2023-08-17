SkyView
Soda City Live: UNBOUND Dance Company Presents ' Unbeing

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a way to escape reality by enjoying creative expression through the art of movement and dance.

You’re going to want to set a reminder for an upcoming performance of “Unbeing” presented by the Unbound Dance Company.

“Unbeing” will run at Dreher High School on August 25th and 26th at 7 p.m.

