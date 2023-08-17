SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: 6th Annual Sumter Fashion Week

Celebrate local art and artistic expression with the latest styles and trends for the 6th...
Celebrate local art and artistic expression with the latest styles and trends for the 6th Annual Sumter Fashion Week.(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Celebrate local art and artistic expression with the latest styles and trends for the 6th Annual Sumter Fashion Week.

Sumter Fashion Week will take place from August 22nd through the 26th.

(See flyer for more)

Sumter Fashion Week will take place from August 22nd through the 26th.
Sumter Fashion Week will take place from August 22nd through the 26th.(SODA CITY LIVE)

Click here for more information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said a body was found at a closed-down Midlands hotel.
Deputies: Body found at closed-down Lexington County Motel 6
The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
Since 2009, Scott represented the 19th District of the South Carolina Senate.
Tributes continue to pour in following death of SC Senator John Scott
District officials say six out of the seven middle schools in the district have this policy in...
Parents to be charged fee for late pick-up at multiple Richland County School District Two schools

Latest News

Columbia Police Chief William "Skip" Holbrook and Assistant Fire Chief Mickey Folsom unveiled...
Soda City Live: City of Columbia Mayor’s Campaign Against Breast Cancer
Soda City Live: St.Luke Presbyterian Church back-to-school bash
Soda City Live: Orangeburg church to host back-to-school event
Soda City Live: Two-night performance of "In Our Time"
Soda City Live: Columbia Repertory Dance Company Performance, ‘In Our Time’
Soda City Live: 30th annual Lexington Community Fun Day
Soda City Live: Lexington Community Fun Day