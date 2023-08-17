SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police search for suspect accused of stealing from Orangeburg restaurant

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety search for suspect accused os stealing items from...
Orangeburg police have asked the public for help in a search for a suspect who is accused of stealing multiple items from a restaurant.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg police have asked the public for help in a search for a suspect who is accused of stealing multiple items from a restaurant.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reported on Aug. 14, that a suspect allegedly stole a safe, four cell phones, and a tablet from the House of Pizza on Sims Street.

If you have any information on the individual, you are encouraged to contact Public Safety at 803-534-2813 or send a tip using TIP411 by texting 847411 on your mobile phone.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said a body was found at a closed-down Midlands hotel.
Deputies: Body found at closed-down Lexington County Motel 6
The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Matthew Corey Brogdon (left) and Brittany Busques (right) was arrested at a home in Richland...
Two arrested at Richland County home after one wanted in Sumter County
Since 2009, Scott represented the 19th District of the South Carolina Senate.
Tributes continue to pour in following death of SC Senator John Scott
District officials say six out of the seven middle schools in the district have this policy in...
Parents to be charged fee for late pick-up at multiple Richland County School District Two schools

Latest News

Lexington police asked the public to help identify an individual who allegedly backed into a...
First Alert News Desk: Police search for man accused of Lexington hit-and-run
Two women arrested, accused of attempting to bring drugs to SC prisoners
Police said a person was severely injured after a vehicle crash in Columbia.
Police investigate after victim injured following crash in Columbia
Richland County School District Two addresses the community's concerns over the lack of...
Richland County School District Two addressed community’s concerns about crossing guards