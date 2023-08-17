Police search for suspect accused of stealing from Orangeburg restaurant

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg police have asked the public for help in a search for a suspect who is accused of stealing multiple items from a restaurant.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reported on Aug. 14, that a suspect allegedly stole a safe, four cell phones, and a tablet from the House of Pizza on Sims Street.

If you have any information on the individual, you are encouraged to contact Public Safety at 803-534-2813 or send a tip using TIP411 by texting 847411 on your mobile phone.

