Police investigate after victim injured following crash in Columbia

Traffic safety units were on the scene to investigate what happened.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a person was severely injured after a vehicle crash in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department reported the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, on the 6100 block of North Main Street.

Officials said the pedestrian was in serious condition and the Traffic Safety Unit investigated while the road was closed briefly after the crash.

