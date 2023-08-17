Police investigate after victim injured following crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a person was severely injured after a vehicle crash in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department reported the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, on the 6100 block of North Main Street.

Officials said the pedestrian was in serious condition and the Traffic Safety Unit investigated while the road was closed briefly after the crash.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.