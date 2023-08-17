Midlands Technical College president announces retirement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After serving as president at Midlands Technical College (MTC) for eight years, Ronald L. Rhames, Ph.D., announced his retirement.

According to university officials, Rhames has been involved with the college for a total of 35 years, two years as a student and 33 as an employee.

Officials said Rhames is expected to retire by June 30, 2024.

“We impact lives here at MTC. Little did I know back then how much MTC would impact mine. During my time here, we’ve done some remarkable things, and I am confident that when I retire, the college will continue to do remarkable things on behalf of our students, their families, and our community,” said Rhames.

Rhames began his career with the college in 1990, previously serving as MTC’s senior vice president and chief operating officer.

In his role as president, Rhames serves as the college’s chief executive officer and is accountable to the MTC Commission, the college’s board of trustees.

“The promise we make to our students at Midlands Tech is ‘You can get anywhere from here,’” said Sandra Jackson, chair of the Midlands Technical College Commission and also an alumna of MTC. “To deliver on that promise requires passion, diligence, and imagination. Our community saw those traits in Dr. Rhames and knew that he was the right person to serve as president at the right time.”

Rhames is the first graduate of any South Carolina Technical College to become president of an S.C. technical college and the first African American President of MTC, according to officials.

The university announced it will launch a nationwide presidential search for the best candidate.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.