Lexington police search for suspect accused of threatening woman with handgun

Police said 30-year-old Marquel King Ross has been charged with domestic violence -- 1st degree...
Police said 30-year-old Marquel King Ross has been charged with domestic violence -- 1st degree -- after the July 28 incident.(Lexington Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man accused of threatening a woman with a handgun at her residence on Rauch Street.

Police said 30-year-old Marquel King Ross has been charged with domestic violence -- 1st degree -- after the July 28 incident.

Police added Ross allegedly took the victim’s phone during the incident so she could not call law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

