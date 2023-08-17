Homeless initiative brings pushback from local service providers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced its partnership with a downtown church to consolidate meal services for those experiencing homelessness.

However, Tuesday night’s announcement at a council meeting brought pushback from local nonprofits who said Columbia’s meal-sharing initiative will do the opposite of help the indigent.

“Instead, they want to run us out and they want to take credit when it’s not about credit. It’s about the people and saving souls,” said Erika Brown, founder of the Be Kind Be Great 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Brown’s charity has fed, clothed, and houses homeless individuals across the Midlands for six years and counting.

She told WIS that she disagrees with the capital city’s partnership with Christ Central Ministries, their latest push in addressing a growing homeless issue.

Brown was joined by a host of volunteers who believe a consolidated food service will pull homeless people away from downtown and therefore away from resources.

“It’s not that we don’t want organizations to be able to feed and provide public service. It’s that we’d like for them to do it in a safe and secure location that balances the needs of our city, and ensures that everybody is able to enjoy our entertainment district,” said Councilwoman At-Large, Dr. Aditi Bussells.

Dr. Bussells told WIS that the City of Columbia has identified upwards of 40 organizations supplying the homeless with food and water across public parks, sidewalks, and street corners.

Now, any organization seeking to feed the homeless without a physical location will have to reach out to the city’s homeless service team and coordinate a time with Christ Central.

In other words, nonprofits such as Be Kind Be Great are no longer allowed to bring cooked meals to the homeless, whether it be at Finlay Park or elsewhere.

“If this was easy, we’d have fixed it by now… I think a lot of it is, simply adding some structure and purpose to how we provide the services and how we affect the change for each individual person who needs our help,” said City Councilman Peter Brown.

Councilman Brown told WIS that the meal-sharing initiative is not about the providers nor their services, but instead, the end recipients.

He’s joined by a council that agrees the meal-sharing initiative will add structure and data to the capital city’s homeless population.

“What they fail to realize is, those individuals on the street will trust us way before they trust them. We are in the trenches with them,” continued Brown. “I travel to these different areas so I can see what we’re looking at as a whole. So, you’re talking numbers and statistics in computers, I’m talking about facts and being on the street.”

Brown said it’s not likely that her nonprofit will collaborate with the city or Christ Central. Instead, she’s prepared to face the penalties of bringing food and essentials to the homeless directly.

In a later statement from Councilman Peter Brown, he stated:

“As a councilman, I have always been supportive of our local service providers. It is my hope, that as we address this issue and push for substantive change and solutions for the many underserved persons in our community, the providers will join with the city and trust in the process to help all individuals in a structured and compassionate way.”

The City of Columbia maintains that the meal-sharing initiative is just one step in its effort to address homelessness.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.