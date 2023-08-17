Geraldene Robinson named Eastover mayor in special election

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - The results of a special election are in and a new mayor in Eastover has been selected.

Richland County officials reported that Geraldene Robinson will become the next mayor.

Robinson won with 74 votes, while her opponent Lee Faber received 64 votes.

Robinson has been filing in the seat since the resignation of former mayor Philip Gunter after he was arrested and charged with assault and battery in May following a social gathering.

Both Robinson and Faber are former mayors of Eastover.

Certification of the results will take place Thursday.

