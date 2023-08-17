FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Most stay dry today before humidity decreases for Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – After a stray shower or storm this afternoon, humidity will begin to fall overnight.

First Alert Headlines

· A stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon.

· Less humid air returns this evening.

· Most of the Midlands staying dry through the weekend.

· Tropics are starting to come alive!

First Alert Summary

The stalled out cold front that brought some of us showers and storms yesterday has drifted farther to the south. It’ll hang with the Midlands one more day, which means a stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon. Also, we’ll stay a tad humid, with highs in the low-90s.

Overnight, the stalled out cold front will completely exit the Midlands. This will allow for drier air to filter in, just in time for the weekend! Our humidity will remain in control Friday, Saturday and a good part of Sunday. Highs these days will hang in the low-90s. By the start of next week, we’ll crank the heat and humidity up again, with highs back in the upper-90s.

The Tropics are starting to wake up! There are two disturbances that we’re watching closely. Both are just off the African coastline and moving into the Atlantic. They’ve also been given a Medium (60%) chance of development over the next seven days. The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, this will stay far away from the Midlands.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A blend of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low-90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows falling into the upper-60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Less humid! Highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Warm, with highs in the low and mid-90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Humid and hot! Highs in the upper-90s.

